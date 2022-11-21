Nato chief calls stray missile blast in Poland an accident

The Nato chief went on to say that "ultimately it's Russia that bears the responsibility for what happened in Poland by launching this senseless war against Ukraine."

OLIVIER HOSLET/PAP/EPA

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, has said the missile blast in Poland last week was likely an accident and not a Russian strike on Nato.

However, the investigation is ongoing, Stoltenberg told the Canadian public television network CBC on Sunday.

An explosion likely caused by a stray Ukrainian air defence missile killed two Polish citizens at a grain-drying facility in the village of Przewodow near Poland’s border with Ukraine on Tuesday. A team of Polish and US investigators have been examining the blast site.

“We have no indications that the incident in Poland a few days ago was a result of a deliberate attack on Poland, but what we do know is that the whole incident was a result of a deliberate, or many deliberate attacks by Russia on Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “The same day they fired many missiles and drones against Ukraine and the incident in Poland was a direct result of that.”

