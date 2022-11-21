Putin’s guards fear hypnosis may be used in coup attempt, media report

Russia’s Federal Protective Service’s (FSO) commanders, responsible for ensuring the security of the Kremlin authorities, are concerned about potential scenarios involving an opponent’s use of hypnosis techniques or psychological operations, the independent Russian website “Insider” reported.

On October 26, armed officers appeared in the centre of Moscow and military equipment could also be spotted. However, the hopes of some Russians for the overthrow of Vladimir Putin were quickly dashed as it turned out that these were pre-planned FSO exercises, part of preparations for a coup attempt, opposition media reported.

Such undertakings have been going on for a long time under the supervision of FSO deputy chief General Alexander Komov, known among the Russian elites for his interest in astronomy and paranormal phenomena.

The functionary has even earned himself the ‘General-Astrologist’ nickname with his unusual beliefs being reflected in official FSO planning documents. Among the possible threats to the Kremlin and preventive measures, a disproportionate number of information warfare and psychological influence operations are listed there, Insider announced.

How many Putins are there?

Earlier this month, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR) said that the Russian strongman is using at least three doubles who have undergone plastic surgery to look like him.

As Kyrylo Budanov explained,Vladimir Putin has already used doubles in the past to replace him on “special occasions”, but now this is a “common practice”.