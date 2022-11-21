LIVE: Day 271 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The head of the

U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned that whoever fired artillery at

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was “playing with

fire” as his team prepared to inspect it on Monday for damage

from the weekend strikes. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the shelling of the

facility, as they have done repeatedly in recent months after

attacks on it or near it.

07:41 CET



Ukrainian artillerymen target, fire & service the weapons used to destroy enemy positions, aircraft & vessels.

Their mission is to cover the infantrymen & destroy the Russian forces in & around Bakhmut, Donetsk Obl.

📷93rd Kholodny Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/VOpuXpVYTF

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 21, 2022

07:18 CET



Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked to buy groceries at

the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was

retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. Earlier on

Saturday, jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on

Saturday for the first time in more than eight months.