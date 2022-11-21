LIVE: Day 271 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The head of the
U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned that whoever fired artillery at
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was “playing with
fire” as his team prepared to inspect it on Monday for damage
from the weekend strikes. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the shelling of the
facility, as they have done repeatedly in recent months after
attacks on it or near it.
07:41 CET
Ukrainian artillerymen target, fire & service the weapons used to destroy enemy positions, aircraft & vessels.
Their mission is to cover the infantrymen & destroy the Russian forces in & around Bakhmut, Donetsk Obl.
📷93rd Kholodny Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/VOpuXpVYTF
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 21, 2022
07:18 CET
Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked to buy groceries at
the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was
retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. Earlier on
Saturday, jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on
Saturday for the first time in more than eight months.
