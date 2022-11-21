‘Polish Foundation Great Project’ executive joins us to discuss the project

The “Trimarium, the Great Project Congress” took place in the headquarters of the Stock Exchange in Warsaw last weekend. It was set to focus on the most important issues in the Three Seas region.

The two-day event was organised by the “Polish Foundation Great Project” The organisation’s board member, Michał Łuczewski, was our guest.

As he pointed out, the Russian invasion on Ukraine made the project, initially focused on economy and infrastructure, also a geopolitical and cultural one.