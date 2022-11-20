Kazakh leader wins snap election to consolidate power: exit poll

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.45 percent of votes in Sunday’s snap election, an exit poll carried out by the ‘Open Society’ research institute showed on Monday Kazakh time.

The victory solidifies his grip on power less than a year after he sidelined his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Tokayev had been widely expected to win the election and extend his rule in the oil-rich Central Asian nation by seven years.

The former diplomat, who came to power in 2019 as Nazarbayev’s hand-picked successor when the country’s only ruler since the Soviet era stepped down, broke with his ex-patron after a January uprising that Tokayev called a coup attempt.

A new election victory – a foregone conclusion against five little-known candidates – will give Tokayev, 69, the sort of overwhelming personal mandate that Nazarbayev routinely secured as he built a personality cult over five successive terms.

Nazarbayev, who had held on to important posts after stepping down, gave them up during the uprising in which 238 people died. Tokayev has since forced Nazarbayev allies to relinquish other positions, and changed the name of the capital – renamed “Nur-Sultan” in Nazarbayev’s honour – back to Astana.

Tokayev called in Russian help to put down the unrest, but has since kept his distance from Moscow, avoiding giving public backing to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia is Kazakhstan’s biggest trading partner, and Russia’s slide into recession has hurt Kazakh economic growth, while the strength of the rouble boosted by capital controls has helped push inflation in Kazakhstan to a 14-year high.

Tokayev, a former foreign minister and deputy secretary general of the United Nations, has overseen constitutional reforms which limit his own rule to two terms. He has also promised to reduce income inequality by rooting out corruption and redistributing wealth more fairly.

He said on Sunday he would continue “resetting” the political system by calling an early parliamentary election next year. Tokayev quit the ruling Amanat party this year and oversaw reforms making it easier to establish new political parties.

Police detained a few dozen people who staged small-scale protests against the vote in Almaty, calling it illegal, according to opposition groups and local media. Police said some were soon released, while others faced misdemeanour charges.

By the time polling stations closed across Kazakhstan at 21:00 local time, 69.4 percent of voters had cast their ballots, the Central Election Commission said.