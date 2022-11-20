Poland to ask Hungary to promptly ratify Finland, Sweden Nato accession

Morawiecki made the declaration on Sunday in Helsinki where he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, will ask Hungary to promptly ratify the documents on Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to Nato, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

The two Nordic countries forsook their decades-long neutrality after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a conventional military conflict that Europe had not seen since World War Two.

Morawiecki made the declaration on Sunday in Helsinki where he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

“In a few days, I am meeting Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban as part of the Visegrad Group format. I am sure that together with our friends from Slovakia and the Czech Republic (two other Visegrad Group countries – PAP) we will ask Viktor Orban to quickly ratify the documents for Sweden and Finland, because it is critical for the eastern flank of our region,” he said.

Hungary and Turkey are the only Nato member states that have not ratified the accession documents that will enable Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

Polish President Andrzej Duda ratified treaties on Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato accession on July 30.

Finland and Sweden applied for Nato membership in mid-May. Today they have the status of invited countries and can take part in Nato meetings, but do not have voting rights. All 30 current members of the bloc must agree to accept the two Nordic countries into the alliance.