30th EnergaCamerimage festival closes in Polish city Toruń

‘Tár’, directed by Todd Field, was the headline film at the 2022 edition of the Camerimage festival, winning the main competition, the Golden Frog. The drama follows the rise and fall from glory of a fictional famous composer-conductor Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett.

The film had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, where it received critical acclaim, and was praised for Blanchett’s performance and Field’s direction.

In turn, the 2022 Camerimage Audience Award went to ‘Elvis’, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The film depicts the life of rock and roll icon, singer and actor Elvis Presley, told from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Austin Butler stars in the title role, with Tom Hanks portraying Parker. The picture became the second highest-grossing musical film of all time behind Bohemian Rhapsody.

Camerimage’s main competition has become somewhat of an indicator of what is to come in the cinematography Oscar race. In two of the past three years, the winner of Camerimage’s Golden Frog has gone on to earn an Oscar nomination in cinematography: 2019’s Joker and 2020’s Nomadland. A year ago, the winners of Camerimage’s Silver and Bronze Frogs, The Tragedy of Macbeth and Dune, respectively, were Oscar-nominated, with Dune claiming the Academy Award.

Here is a full list of all this year’s winners at the Camerimage festival.