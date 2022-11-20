State funerals held for two men killed in blast near Ukrainian border

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Two Polish men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village were buried in a state ceremony over the weekend.

One of the two men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, named only as 60-year-old Boguslaw W. was buried on Saturday. He was working as a warehouse manager at a grain-drying facility in the village of Przewodów where the missile struck.

The funeral of the other victim of the fatal blast, 59-year-old Bogdan C., who worked as a tractor driver, was held on Sunday.

Poland and other Western states have said the incident in Przewodów was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile.