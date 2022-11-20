World Cup 2022 gets underway

Following TVP World’s 30-day countdown to the World Cup in Qatar the action is finally upon us with the first match on Sunday. The opening ceremony is being proceeded by the hosts, making their World Cup debut, taking on Ecuador, participating for the fourth time.

There is just a single match on Sunday but from Monday they come thick and fast, with an unprecedented four games per day until the final round group stage fixtures on December 2.

TVP World’s month-long countdown has been building up to Sunday’s big kick-off. As well as presenting all the latest daily news we have previewed all eight groups in detail, providing insight into the coaches, key players, tactics and approaches, tournament pedigree, plus leaving ourselves open to a little ridicule by making some, in places, rather bold predictions.

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H