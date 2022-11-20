Donald Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter

After being banned from Twitter for almost two years, the account of the 45th President of the United States has been reinstated on the social media platform. Trump’s account was banned on January 8 in connection to the January 6, U.S. Capitol riot.

At that time Twitter’s main reason for permanently suspending Donald Trump from the platform was “the risk of further incitement of violence”, after the January 6 Capitol riot. Twitter pointed to Trump’s rhetoric surrounding the 2020 presidential election and his claims that the election was “rigged”.

“We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter permanently suspends Pres. Trump's account. https://t.co/2IH1JRx3Pp pic.twitter.com/dHV1OXI4rH

— ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2021

However, the former President did not incite violence in any direct form. On the contrary, the former president asked for people to remain peaceful and not be violent.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The unbanning

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, first mentioned that he planned to reverse the ban on Trump in May.

On November 18, Musk started unbanning accounts starting from comedian Kathy Griffin, Dr Jordan Peterson and the satiric news website The Babylon Bee.

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.

Trump decision has not yet been made.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

A day later the billionaire set up a poll in which users could vote on whether to reinstate Donald Trump’s account or keep him banned. A slim majority of the people (51.8 percent) opted for the account to be reinstated.

Reinstate former President Trump

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk did as he wrote and reinstated the account of the 45th President of the United States. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The people have spoken.

Trump will be reinstated.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Despite reinstatement, no comeback

However, despite being reinstated Donald Trump has yet to post anything on his Twitter page, with the last post dating back to January 8, 2021.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

On Saturday the former U.S. president said that he had no interest in returning to Twitter. “I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.

He added that he would stick with his new social media platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”.

Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May.