LIVE: Day 270 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi
Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, pledging to continue the
firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors,
and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down
Russian drones.
09:52 CET
Kherson's local history museum plundered by retreating Russians
📷https://t.co/T0TF7f657f pic.twitter.com/RlqRHJTx3c
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 20, 2022
09:32 CET
Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, over 7.85 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.
09:17 CET
Southern Axis Update:#Russian forces continued efforts to fortify areas around ground lines of communication in southern #Ukraine while struggling with the partial loss of the use of the #Kerch Strait Bridge.https://t.co/pithWyEyaW pic.twitter.com/3HOjBRNPwT
— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) November 20, 2022
08:36 CET
Air alerts have been announced all across Ukraine except for the occupied Crimea. pic.twitter.com/T4BOwFXb5r
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 20, 2022
08:12 CET
⚡️Russia shells Nikopol residential area overnight, 1 injured.
Russia shelled a residential area of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, injuring a 59-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Reznichenko said on Telegram.
Photos: Reznichenko/ Telegram pic.twitter.com/1tI0oKX5su
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 20, 2022
07:37 CET
Ukrainian electricity supplies are
under control despite a series of Russian attacks on
power-generating infrastructure and there is no need to panic,
the energy ministry said on Saturday.
Separately, the head of DTEK, the country’s largest private
energy company, said there was no need for people to leave
Ukraine.
07:05 CET
Ukraine will soon begin evacuating
people who want to leave the recently-liberated southern city of
Kherson and the surrounding areas, a senior official announced
on Saturday.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said some people had
expressed a wish to move away from both Kherson and the area
around Mykolaiv, around 65 km (40 miles) to the northwest.
“This is possible in the next few days,” she told a
televised news conference in Mykolaiv when asked when the
evacuations would begin, saying the government had already made
the necessary preparations.
