LIVE: Day 270 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi

Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, pledging to continue the

firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors,

and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down

Russian drones.

09:52 CET



Kherson's local history museum plundered by retreating Russians

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 20, 2022

09:32 CET



Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, over 7.85 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

09:17 CET



Southern Axis Update:#Russian forces continued efforts to fortify areas around ground lines of communication in southern #Ukraine while struggling with the partial loss of the use of the #Kerch Strait Bridge.https://t.co/pithWyEyaW pic.twitter.com/3HOjBRNPwT

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) November 20, 2022

08:36 CET



— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 20, 2022

08:12 CET



⚡️Russia shells Nikopol residential area overnight, 1 injured.

Russia shelled a residential area of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, injuring a 59-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Reznichenko said on Telegram.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 20, 2022

07:37 CET



Ukrainian electricity supplies are

under control despite a series of Russian attacks on

power-generating infrastructure and there is no need to panic,

the energy ministry said on Saturday.

Separately, the head of DTEK, the country’s largest private

energy company, said there was no need for people to leave

Ukraine.

07:05 CET



Ukraine will soon begin evacuating

people who want to leave the recently-liberated southern city of

Kherson and the surrounding areas, a senior official announced

on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said some people had

expressed a wish to move away from both Kherson and the area

around Mykolaiv, around 65 km (40 miles) to the northwest.

“This is possible in the next few days,” she told a

televised news conference in Mykolaiv when asked when the

evacuations would begin, saying the government had already made

the necessary preparations.