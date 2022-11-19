World News 19.11

Ukraine hopes to begin retaking Russian-occupied Crimea in December, the European Parliament mulls declaring Russia a terrorist state and it looks like the resolution will pass by a wide margin, and the countries of the Three Seas region hold a meeting in Warsaw. This and much more are in the Saturday edition of World News.

Ukrainians hope to start reclaiming Crimea in December

Ukrainian authorities remain hopeful about their chances to take back Crimea, suggesting December could be a game-changer in this regard. Meanwhile, Russia continues moving forces from Kherson to the Luhansk Region, while Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak vows more military aid. TVP World’s special correspondent in Ukraine Aleksandra Marchewicz with the latest news from the frontline.

European Parliament’s resolution to condemn Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

Leading political factions in the European Parliament have agreed to back a resolution designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. One of the authors was Andrius Kubilius, a Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister of Lithuania, who explained why the document is so important.

Russia continues with its disinformation tactics

Russia’s war against Ukraine is waged on many fronts. One of Moscow’s main weapons is disinformation and distortion of facts, which requires a robust response from Western media and political leaders. The subject was high on the agenda of the “Trimarium: The Great Project” Congress in Warsaw.

The ecological consequences of the Russian invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought unimaginable pain and suffering to thousands of Ukrainian citizens. But it has other, less noticeable consequences, with the constant shelling by the Russian forces causing massive damage to the environment.

Tensions over North Korean missile tests

The Korean Peninsula remains a hot spot for tensions due to North Korea’s continued missile tests. Pyongyang has been carrying these tests out during the ongoing APEC summit, attracting widespread condemnation. South Korea and its allies have vowed to respond decisively to Kim Jong Un’s brinkmanship.

Special counsel appointed in Trump investigation

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special outside prosecutor, Jack Smith, to take over investigations into cases involving former President Donald Trump. The decision is intended to allay suspicions of a potential conflict of interest following Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential bid.

Bulgaria charges five in connection with the Istanbul bombing

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five foreign citizens with supporting terrorist acts in connection to the explosion in Istanbul city centre on November 13, which left six people dead.

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the Theranos tech company, has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors. Her business, which claimed to offer revolutionary blood-testing solutions, was once valued at USD 9 billion.

One day until World Cup in Qatar kick-off

On Sunday, the opening game of the 22nd Football World Cup will be played, in which the outsiders of Group A will compete: the hosts, Qatar, the only team making its debut, and Ecuador, the weakest of the qualified teams from South America.

World News’ guest

TVP World interviewed Vojtěch Kristen, staff writer at the Czech Info.cz website, and Ivan Hrstić, producer and presenter for the Croatian N1 television, who attended the “Trimarium, the Great Project” Congress currently in progress in Warsaw, and asked them about the problem of the prevalence of disinformation in the contemporary media landscape.