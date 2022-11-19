Krakow Airport reopens after fire alert

The airport halted all arrivals around 1 pm after smoke sensors in the control tower alerted staff to a possible fire.

Kraków Airport reopened for incoming flights on Saturday afternoon after a nearly two-hour closedown due to a fire alarm in its control tower, airport spokesmen informed PAP on Saturday afternoon.

The airport halted all arrivals around 1 pm after smoke sensors in the control tower alerted staff to a possible fire. Fire teams sent to inspect the building found no fire, and said the alarm had probably been set off by high smoke levels in one of the utility sections.

The airport was closed for incoming flights for nearly two hours, with machines scheduled to land in Kraków having to detour to Katowice.