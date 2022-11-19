LIVE: Day 269 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka, Zelenopilla, Klishchiivka and several other towns and villages in the Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian General staff said. Meanwhile, Moscow is preparing for further covert mobilisation efforts, further flooding the already overburdened Russian force generation apparatus.

17:20 CET

A powerful explosion occurred near St. Petersburg

The fire was caused by an explosion on the gas pipeline between Berngardovka and Kovalev – Governor of the Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. pic.twitter.com/jNF1GrwHWu

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

17:04 CET

There are reports of explosions in #Kherson. pic.twitter.com/lNmHisX3cb

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

16:33 CET

Russia has shelled liberated Kherson

��https://t.co/Pz11ENGYfU pic.twitter.com/8pUdwPMCxS

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 19, 2022

16:21 CET

The funds will be used for “facilitating additional shipments of Ukrainian grain moving through the Black Sea Grain Initiative” to countries facing food insecurity. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN agreed to extend the grain export deal for four months in Istanbul on Nov. 17.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 19, 2022

16:17 CET

London will support Kyiv “until Ukraine wins,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital and was met by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“And after that, we will support you as you rebuild your great country,” Sunak also said at a joint press conference. pic.twitter.com/YcWbbvTCJH

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

15:33 CET

Britain will provide a GBP 50 million (USD 59.4 million) air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on his first trip to Kyiv on Saturday.

14:45 CET

This video allegedly shows fortifications being built in Heniches’ka Hirka, north of Crimea. Crimea’s temporary governor Aksyonov confirmed the construction of trenches in the peninsula. pic.twitter.com/g5y7Pkye2x

— Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 18, 2022

14:01 CET

Russia is now looking for a “short-term truce-respite” in hostilities to restore its powers, not peace, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the International Security Forum in Halifax.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/PAZRr7BcY2

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

13:32 CET

#Russian occupiers once again tried to steal washing machines and refrigerators. pic.twitter.com/hPkDl5yXEn

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

13:30 CET

#Ukraine: A disabled Russian tank was destroyed by Ukrainian SOF in the East, ensuring it couldn’t be recovered. pic.twitter.com/jp3Kxm18Mj

— ���� Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) November 19, 2022

11:59 CET

– Uniform size?

– 43!

– I don’t have 43, here’s 56!

Russian mobilisation officer handing mobiks their uniform in a rather dramatic fashion… �� pic.twitter.com/aMAWbebajJ

— Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 19, 2022

11:48 CET

⚡️ First passenger train arrives in liberated Kherson from Kyiv, carrying 200 passengers.

Railway connection with Kherson was resumed after 8-month break.

In the photo, a local man awaits the arrival of the train in Kherson on the morning of Nov. 19.

��by @IMatviyishyn pic.twitter.com/6xe9bA37Lh

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 19, 2022

11:24 CET

The #Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights called for the creation of an international commission to investigate crimes committed by the #Ukrainian military.

We shall remind you that in April, #Russia withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council. pic.twitter.com/bVkY3NCSXi

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

Вітання від ЗСУ��https://t.co/7afzWKQabH pic.twitter.com/6GbzPcxnEz

— Оперативний ЗСУ (@operativno_ZSU) November 19, 2022

10:40 CET

The combined detachment of soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center and the Foreign Legion cleared a settlement in Kherson Oblast from retreating Russian forces. Occupiers created strongholds in residential buildings and had to be kicked out in difficult battles. pic.twitter.com/GqGiNuYC9w

— Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 18, 2022

10:08 CET

The first train coming to Kherson from Kyiv following the liberation day.

Note it how local folks are meeting it! pic.twitter.com/9I9RrDG0ec

— Illia Ponomarenko ���� (@IAPonomarenko) November 19, 2022

10:08 CET

���� drones are the fiercest enemies of the ���� occupiers.

But it turns out not of all of them.

This one took into captivity an occupier that realized that surrender is a chance to survive, as opposed to attempting to resist the #UAF, where the chance of survival is 0.

Drones know. pic.twitter.com/mHU6CyVN9F

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 18, 2022

09:38 CET

And reports were accurate earlier!!! #Ukraine launched a naval attack using maritime drones on #Russian port in #Russia southern coastal city of #Novorossiysk. Ferries are launched from this port to supply #Crimea since the #CrimeanBridge is not fully functional #CrimeaIsUkraine https://t.co/BOnGl2E09c pic.twitter.com/h1WlyjPi4X

— Geopolitical Hub (@GeopoliticalGu1) November 19, 2022

09:32 CET

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 19, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/lOM8M9B08t

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 19, 2022

09:05 CET

##Ukraine will be integrated into the #NATO defence industry complex, Ukroboronprom has said. The concern will develop and produce heavy weapons and military equipment jointly with six members of the alliance.

��Deutsche Welle pic.twitter.com/YBF9rb1LTZ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

08:27 CET

German self-propelled howitzers in Ukraine fail due to lack of spare parts

Howitzers PzH 2000 are breaking down due to intensive use at the front and most of them need repair, Der Spiegel reports.

To repair 6 howitzers, one had to be dismantled as a donor for spare parts. pic.twitter.com/DJ0deWozRm

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 18, 2022

08:14 CET

Such tents have appeared in #Kherson, where people can warm up, get hot drinks and food, charge their phone and use the Internet. pic.twitter.com/D7zK4fSPim

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2022

07:56 CET

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 November 2022

Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/QETLoujAbb

���� #StandWithUkraine ���� pic.twitter.com/Q0kqdha4pT

— Ministry of Defence ���� (@DefenceHQ) November 19, 2022

07:44 CET

07:22 CET

07:10 CET

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka, Zelenopilla, Klishchiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General staff said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 19, 2022