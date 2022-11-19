Poland appeals to EU to exempt households from new emission rules

Anna Moskwa, Poland’s climate minister, has urged the EU not to include households in a new set of restrictions on greenhouse emissions.

The European Parliament has proposed a new emission trading system that would cover fuels for commercial transport and buildings from 2024 and would place the same restrictions on houses after 2029. But the Polish climate minister does not want households to be covered by the new regime at all. Moskwa said that Poland was looking at the plans “with growing concern”.

“For this reason. I am strongly appealing to exempt households from the new market system [EU Emissions Trading System] because a warm home in the winter should not be a market good, but a citizen’s right,” the Polish Press Agency reported the letter read.

The letter was addressed to the European Commission’s Deputy President Frans Timmermans, the European Parliament’s chief negotiator for the emissions trading system reform, Peter Liese, and Czech Deputy Prime Minister, Marian Jurečka, as Czechia currently holds the European Council’s rotating presidency.

Moskwa also said that when the EU drafted its Fit for 55 environmental sustainability plan, no one knew a global coronavirus pandemic and a war in Ukraine would come, and the consequences of those catastrophic events could not have been taken into account.