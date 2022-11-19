Polish minister appeals to EU to exempt houses from new emission rules

Moskwa said that when the EU drafted its Fit for 55 environmental sustainability plan, no-one knew a global coronavirus pandemic and a war in Ukraine would come, and the consequences of those catastrophic events could not have been taken into account.

Piotr Polak/PAP

Anna Moskwa, Poland’s climate minister, has urged the EU not to include houses in a new set of restrictions on greenhouse emissions.

The European Parliament has proposed a new emission trading system that would cover fuels for commercial transport and buildings from 2024 and would place the same restrictions on houses after 2029.

But the Polish climate minister does not want houses to be covered by the new regime at all.

In a letter to the European Commission deputy president, Frans Timmermans, the European Parliament’s chief negotiator for the emissions trading system reform, Peter Liese, and Czech deputy prime minister, Marian Jurecka, Moskwa said that Poland was looking at the plans “with growing concern.” The Czech Republic currently holds the European Council’s rotating presidency.

“For this reason I’m strongly appealing to exempt households from the new market system (EU ETS – PAP), because a warm home in the winter should not be a market good, but a citizen’s right,” she wrote in a letter seen by PAP.

