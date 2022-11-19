Kraków Airport closed for landings due to fire alert

The airport halted all arrivals around 1 pm after smoke sensors in the control tower alerted staff to a possible fire.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Kraków Airport halted all arrivals on Saturday after a fire alert in the terminal’s control tower earlier that day, an airport spokesperson has informed.

Natalia Vince told PAP that the control tower’s fire alarm went on shortly before 1 am. She said fire teams found no fire in the building, and that the probable reason for the alarm was a short circuit.

Vince said planes scheduled to land in Kraków were being detoured to Katowice as the control tower building was still under inspection by firemen.