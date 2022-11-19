UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.

“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Sunak said on Twitter. “We are with you all the way.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy retweeted the video of the two meeting in Kyiv and wrote that “With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom.”

Thank you, @RishiSunak. With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom 🇺🇦🇬🇧 https://t.co/9oFfswxp3K

Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister), took office last month following the shortlived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak has said he will continue this.

PM Sunak also pledged to provide a GBP 50 million (USD 59.4 million) air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones.

“We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead,” Sunak said in a statement.