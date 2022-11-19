Aid distributed, small businesses resume in Ukraine’s Kherson

After its liberation from Russian occupation, the city of Kherson is slowly returning to a semblance of normality. Aid, both foreign and domestic, has been arriving at the city, and small businesses have begun their operations.

Hundreds of Kherson residents gathered at the city’s main square on Friday, to collect aid packages and second-hand clothing, preparing for the chilly winter ahead.

Meanwhile, several small businesses, including coffee shops, could be seen functioning, serving a large clientele on Friday.

Ukrainian forces re-entered Kherson on Friday, November 11 after Russian troops abandoned the only regional centre that they captured since their full scale invasion of Ukraine in February.