TVP World’s Managing Director extends best wishes on the Channel’s 1-year anniversary

TVP World, public broadcaster TVP’s international information and news channel, was launched on November 18, 2021. From the onset, we offer the Polish and Eastern European take on the most pressing world issues. To mark the occasion, TVP World’s Managing Director Filip Styczyński extended his best wishes to the channel to continue its terrific work.

“It’s been one year since we launched TVP World. A year of hard work and integrating journalists from across the Three Seas region and Ukraine. One whole year of combatting Russian propaganda. Millions of views online and on TV. Not bad for a start,” Filip Styczyński said.

TVP World offers deep insight into Poland’s and Eastern European perspectives. With guests, specialists in their field and a plethora of programmes including Eastern Express, Military Mind, Rock Rachon, Business Arena and more.