Spotlight on Gdańsk shipyard at the ECS

Jerzy Ochoński/PAP

An exhibition which highlights the history of the Gdańsk shipyard from its early days in the 19th century is on at the European Solidarity Centre.

The famous Gdańsk shipyard is well known in Poland and abroad for being the birthplace of Solidarity, the trade union led by electrician Lech Wałęsa which ultimately took down the communist regime.

However, Gdańsk has been home to a shipyard for far longer, with the Prussians setting up a base in Danzig in 1844 and turning the site into a shipyard to provide corvettes and U-boats for the German navy, including the U-20, which sank the Lusitania in 1915…

Host John Beauchamp is up in Gdańsk where he is taken on a whirlwind tour of the exhibitions with Magdalena Charkin-Jaszcza from the European Solidarity Centre.

You can find out more about the ECS here and the Shipyard exhibition here.