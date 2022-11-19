U.S. holds further military drills with South Korea

South Korea’s military forces reported that two American B-1B bombers have been redeployed to the Korean peninsula to conduct joint drills with the South Korean military in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch on Friday.

Video provided by the military showed South Korean F-35A fighters and U.S. F-16 jets escorting the B-1B bombers as they conducted joint drills.

The military said the drill was held on Saturday and that it was designed to improve its ability to quickly deploy deterrence assets from the United States.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles

On Friday North Korea fired an ICBM missile that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres off Japan. Moreover, the missile supposedly had the capability of carrying nuclear warheads.

Earlier on November 5, the communist country test-fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, supposedly as a protest against joint air drills conducted by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year and fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea as South Korea and the United States staged exercises, some of which involved Japan.