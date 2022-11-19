Trimarium, the Great Project Congress starts

The “Trimarium, the Great Project Congress” started on Saturday in the headquarters of the Stock Exchange in Warsaw. The congress is set to focus on the most important issues in the Three Seas region.

The two-day event is organised by “Poland, the Great Project Foundation” on 19-20 November 2022. As the organisers emphasise, the Three Seas Initiative is one of the most important geopolitical projects of the last decade, which, in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, is becoming even more important. This is not only in the context of international politics, diplomacy, investment and development of member countries.

‘Poland, the Great Project’ Congress devoted to Ukraine and EU underway

The congress will focus on the growing potential of member states, information exchange and multilateral cooperation in all possible spheres.

The event is to be attended by MEPs, scientists, economists, managers, social activists and publicists.

“Panellists will debate, among other things, the identity of the region, opportunities for cooperation, common interests, internal fractures, opportunities, challenges and threats facing the region,” the organiser’s website states.