EU cannot be silent: Lithuanian MEP on resolution calling Russia terrorist state

From energy to food, to migration, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has managed to weaponise everything that the world holds dear. Now the European Parliament is potentially paving the way for harsher measures against the Russian Federation.

Several of the leading political factions in the European Parliament have agreed to back a resolution designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state which uses means of terrorism.

To shed some more light on the matter, we were joined by one of the originators of the resolution – Andrius Kubilius, MEP, Chair of the EPP Lithuanian Delegation and former Prime Minister of Lithuania.

“The European Union cannot be silent,” he said, pointing to the resolution’s importance.

