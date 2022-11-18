Ukrainian experts start work at Poland blast site, Kyiv’s role in probe discussed

Kyiv said on Friday that Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident.

Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed in Przewodów, a village near the border with Ukraine, was a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile.

Kyiv denied this, saying it has evidence of a “Russian trace” in the blast, and demanded access to the site and a role in the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukrainian experts were already working at the site, but did not mention Kyiv’s demands to take part in the investigation.

Ukrainian experts are already working at the site of the tragedy in Przewodów caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. I am grateful to the Polish side for granting them access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 18, 2022

Warsaw had said Ukrainian officials would be able to see the site of the blast. But it also said that participation in the investigation and access to documentation required the agreement of the countries leading the probe, Poland and the United States, and the protocol must be in line with international law and treaties.

Warsaw, Kyiv and their Western allies have all said that the ultimate responsibility for the explosion lies with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February and has been pounding Ukrainian energy facilities with missiles.

In today's #RockRachon we talk about the barbaric #missile #attack that #Russia carried out on #Ukraine, which resulted in the #death of two #Polish #civilians in the #border town of #Przewodów. We talk to @paweljabIonski, Joe Lindsley and @MatthewTyrmand. https://t.co/ItPE3PBS4a pic.twitter.com/bEH16Fvcy5

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) November 17, 2022

The funerals of the two agricultural workers killed in the blast will take place on Saturday and Sunday, local authorities said.