Poland’s Bańka re-elected as World Anti-Doping Agency head

Poland’s Witold Bańka was unanimously re-elected on Friday for a second three-year term as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) during a Foundation Board meeting in Montreal.

Speaking before his re-election, Mr Bańka said that while there has been much progress during his first term, there is plenty more that needs to be accomplished in the fight against doping.

“The anti-doping system still needs to be strengthened and this will require the full attention of the whole anti-doping community,” he told the meeting.

Today, I was unanimously re-elected as WADA’s President. Thank you for this vote of confidence. It will be a privilege to serve clean sport for 3 more years | Zaszczyt i odpowiedzialność! Dziś zostałem wybrany na kolejną kadencję w roli prezydenta @wada_ama. Dziękuję za zaufanie pic.twitter.com/xlJ4jDsl7u

— Witold Bańka (@WitoldBanka) November 18, 2022

“We are confident that with the ingenuity, support and unity of all our partners, we will generate fresh and innovative ideas and succeed in ‘Raising the Game’ for athletes worldwide,” he added.

WADA vice president Yang Yang was also unanimously re-elected for a second three-year term. He and Mr Bańka will both begin their second terms on January 1, 2023.