World News 18.11

Winter is here

Ukraine’s energy situation is becoming dire. Harsh weather conditions and winter’s early onset have left repair services unable to restore critical infrastructure in a timely manner.

Ukraine joins Polish blast investigation

Investigators from Ukraine have joined Polish officials and NATO allies at the scene of Tuesday’s missile blast in southeastern Poland that left two dead.

Sweden confirms Nord Stream sabotage

The Swedish inquiry into the Nord Stream leaks has revealed that both pipelines were damaged as a result of explosions. The latest findings were announced by a Swedish Security Service, saying that investigators found traces of explosive materials.

Finland to build barrier on Russian border

The Finnish government has announced plans to allocate EUR 139 mln in 2023 to the construction of a border fence along the eastern section of the country’s border with Russia. The EUR 6 mln temporary barrier built earlier this year will serve as the blueprint for the upcoming project.

Tensions rise in east Asia

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile with enough potential range to hit the U.S. mainland. This is the second launch in just two days, adding to the already escalated tensions in the region.

COP27 conclusions postponed

World leaders gathered in Egypt have failed to agree on the final conclusions of this year’s United Nations climate conference. Meanwhile, the summit has attracted considerable controversy.

Scandals mount in Qatar

The closer we get to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the more controversies arise regarding the competition. A regional director of a British think tank in Saudi Arabia published shocking allegations against eight players of the Ecuador team. The footballers in question were to receive bribes to intentionally lose against the host of the World Cup in the opening game.

Latvia celebrates Independence Day

Today Latvia celebrates its 104th independence day. Various events took place across the country.

Art of Abakanowicz

London’s Tate Modern, a world-renowned art museum, has recently unveiled a new exhibition of work by Magdalena Abakanowicz, one of the most internationally acclaimed Polish artists of the 20th century.

TVP World celebrates one year anniversary

Today, TVP World celebrates its first anniversary! Exactly 12 months ago we began our journey providing viewers with first-hand information from all across the world and a unique regional perspective on the most engaging breaking news.