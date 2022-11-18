Pole re-elected head of World Anti-Doping Agency

Bańka, who had held the post since January 1, 2020, was elected by acclamation by the WADA Council in Montreal on Friday.

Jean-Christophe Bott/PAP/EPA

Witold Bańka, a former Polish sports minister, has been re-elected the head the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for another three-year term of office.

WADA was founded in November 1999 as an independent foundation under the International Olympic Committee tasked with combating illegal doping in sport. Among other duties, WADA publishes lists of banned substances and issues accreditation to anti-doping research centres.