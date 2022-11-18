Poland’s defence abilities should be strengthened first – Lithuanian FM

The Lithuanian minister stated that the missile explosion in Poland showed that Moscow's attacks against Ukraine were more and more risky.

Martin Divisek/PAP/EPA

The Lithuanian foreign minister has said that Poland should be the first country to benefit from the strengthening of Nato’s eastern flank.

Referring to the tragic missile incident in eastern Poland that killed two people, Gabrielius Landsbergis told CNN television that, in his opinion, Poland should be the first in order to better protect its border.

According to the minister, whose words were quoted by Lithuanian mass media, the strengthening of Nato’s defence capabilities is a must. Landsbergis added that it was especially important for the alliance’s eastern flank and said that countries of the region had long appealed for this.

Landsbergis also said that undoubtedly there could be more similar incidents, thus the alliance must be ready for such developments.

All the evidence collected by Polish and allied investigators shows that the blast that was caused by a Soviet-made missile fired by a Ukrainian air defence system.