Ukrainian experts start work at Przewodow missile blast site

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, tweeted on Friday that Ukrainian experts were already working at the site of Tuesday’s missile blast near the village of Przewodow.

The Ukrainian government had asked for access to the investigation into the explosion that left two Poles dead when a missile crashed to earth on Tuesday afternoon, close to the Ukrainian border.

“I am grateful to the Polish side for granting them access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as close friends do,” Dmytro Kuleba said.

President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday after a meeting at the National Security Bureau, there is no indication that the event in Przewodowo was a deliberate attack on Poland and there is no evidence that the missile was launched by Russia.

Duda added that it was “highly probable” that it was a missile used by Ukrainian air defences. Ukraine, at first, denied that it was one its missiles that killed the two people.