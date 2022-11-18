WWII: Destruction of Poland’s culture and heritage

To what extent had Poland suffered at the hands of the German Nazis during World War 2? Historian Jan Darasz goes on a journey to provide a brief glimpse of the tragic destruction of Polish historical sites. In Warsaw alone, atrocities committed by the Germans were too numerous to fully recollect. The flame of the German Nazi’s wrath however, singed not only the capital, but across the entire nation.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69