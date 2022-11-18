WWII: Legal basis for Poland war reparations

September 1, 1939 marked one of the most tragic days in Polish history. The invasion of the German Nazis in World War 2 left a scale of destruction that goes beyond human comprehension. Cities were set aflame and cultural heritage was utterly annihilated, families were torn apart with countless lives lost, yet, none of this saw justice.

Watch the video above to learn more on the justification for Poland’s call for German reparation, for justice that is long overdue.