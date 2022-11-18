Rock Rachon 17.11

On Tuesday Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest in nearly nine months of the war. On the same day, a likely Russian-made missile launched by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile hit the Polish border village of Przewodów killing two Polish citizens.

According to Polish and allied officials, the incident in Przewodów was not an intentional attack on NATO. “There is no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a press conference following a meeting of the National Security Bureau on Wednesday.

To talk about the explosion in Przewodów, Michał Rachoń invited Paweł Jabłoński, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “Ukrainian Freedom Army” journalist Joe Lindsley and journalist Matthew Tyrmand.

According to Mr Jabłoński, Poland is “absolutely open to share information” about the incident that happened in Przewodów with all its partners. He added that Polish officials will be “examining all the circumstances and all the leads”.

In turn, Joe Lindsley spoke about the massive rocket attack Russia launched against Ukraine on Tuesday. He reminded the viewers that it was because of this attack that the Ukrainian missile targeting an incoming Russian missile fell on Polish territory killing two Polish citizens.