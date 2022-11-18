North Korea launches missiles, including suspected intercontinental rocket

North Korea fired a missile on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres off Japan.

The missiles launched on Friday morning included a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). According to the Japanese defence ministry, the ICBM has the capability of carrying nuclear warheads and reaching US territory.

The suspected ICBM landed 200 kilometres away from Japanese soil, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumi Kishida, the rocket was within the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

Leaders from Saudi Arabia, France and China were participating in an informal dialogue session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok which was disrupted by the North Korean missile launch.

The United States, South Korea, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia agreed on Friday to condemn the launch of North Korea’s ballistic missiles in the strongest terms in an emergency meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

During the Seoul meeting between Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to boost bilateral ties, the two also condemned North Korea for launching the rockets.

The United States and South Korea will be conducting joint firing exercises in response to North Korea’s missile launch.