Pulse of Culture 17.11

Warsaw’s National Museum has opened a new exhibition entitled ‘Solstice. Nordic Painting 1880–1910’. The exhibition will feature works by some of the greatest artists from Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark and Finland from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which will offer the Polish public insight on the history and culture of these countries.

Exhibitions of paintings from Nordic countries held in Europe and the USA in recent years have enjoyed tremendous popularity. Works of northern artists appear in the permanent collections of many major museums.

The present fashion for Scandinavian lifestyle, design and literature is just another impetus for Polish audiences to learn about fine art from Scandinavia. There are representative works by the major artists from the region, displayed in the context of the historical, social, and cultural changes transpiring in this part of Europe in the years 1880 to 1910.

The Heart of Europe International Television Festival is coming to a close. It is an international festival of CEE public television creative works initiated by Polish state television.

This year’s festival has been presenting the best films, series, documentaries, as well as children’s programs and digital projects created by public TV stations from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Georgia.