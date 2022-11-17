World News 17.11

Three men were convicted for their role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine in 2014. Other major topics in this edition of World News include an extension of the grain deal as the Russian shelling of Ukraine continues, and the Polish president’s visit to the village where a stray missile killed two Poles on Tuesday.

Ukrainians defy blackouts

Lviv was among the cities targeted by Russian missile attacks this week. Local residents are dealing with blackouts and a lack of heating as emergency crews work to repair the damage.

Russian shelling continues

Death, destruction and suffering are still an everyday reality of the Ukrainian population. Following the Russian forces’ withdrawal from the Kherson region, Putin’s troops focused on a single, brutal tactic – firing hundreds of missiles at Ukrainian strategic and civilian targets. At the same time, Moscow agreed to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for three months.

Court rules on MH17 downing

The International Criminal Court in The Hague sentenced three people accused of mass murder to life in prison while acquitting one. The three perpetrators were directly connected to the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014, causing almost 300 lost souls.

Polish President visited missile incident site

Polish president Andrzej Duda visited the village of Przewodów in south-eastern Poland where a stray missile killed two Polish citizens on Tuesday. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Poland and NATO allies emphasize there will be no firm response to an incident that was clearly an unfortunate and isolated accident.

Lithuania increases defence budget

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday amended next year’s draft budget to permit increased defence spending. The original budget called for a target of 2.52 percent of the nation’s GDP.

Conference on Russia’s hybrid war

33 years after the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia, Prague is hosting a conference on Russia’s hybrid war against the democratic world. The Czech government is co-organizing the event with several institutions, including the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes.

Chinese and Japanese leaders’ meeting

For the first time in more than three years, the leaders of Japan and China spoke face to face. Just before the APEC summit in Thailand, Japan’s Fumio Kishida had a frank conversation with China’s Xi Jinping. The meeting takes place in a milestone year as 2022 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the two countries normalizing relations.

US mid-terms results

The American Midterm elections have finally come to an end. Republicans have managed to gain a slim majority in the House, while the Democrats have kept control of the Senate. The hitherto Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection. The results have given both sides of the American political theatre much food for thought.

IT layoffs

Ahead of an expected economic slowdown in the US, tech companies are forced to make massive personnel cuts. Meanwhile, Germany faces the opposite problem, as it is struggling with a lack of IT specialists. German technology companies are looking in Russia for a solution to their workforce shortages.

WADA to approve Bańka as president

The Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency is gathering on Friday to approve Witold Bańka’s second consecutive term as president. The former Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism is expected to lead the organization for another three years.

Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe production forum in Warsaw is winding down as panellists gather for the closing gala. Today’s panels and debates focused on Ukrainian production, with attendees stressing the importance of international cooperation.

World News’ guest

To talk about the International Criminal Court in The Hague decision to sentence three people directly connected to the downing of MH17 flight and accused of mass murder to life in prison while acquitting one, TVP World invited Julian Spassov, a lawyer and a partner at McGregor & Partners.