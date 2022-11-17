Spokesman defends gov’t information strategy after missile blast

"As incorrect information could have resulted in gigantic domestic and international consequences, we had first presented only the facts that could be published," Mueller said on Thursday.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish government has defended its information strategy on Tuesday’s missile blast saying that the release of incorrect information could have had “gigantic domestic and international consequences”.

The government came in for some criticism in the hours after the incident in which two people died when a missile crashed to earth in eastern Poland with critics saying it failed to provide vital information, leaving people turning to social media for news.

But Piotr Mueller, the government’s spokesman, defended the information policy.

“As incorrect information could have resulted in gigantic domestic and international consequences, we had first presented only the facts that could be published,” Mueller said on Thursday.

“The aim of the authorities was to publish only information that had been verified, confirmed by our security services, and that had been subject to consultations with state institutions as well as international partners,” Mueller continued.

He also quoted the Nato secretary general as saying that Nato allies and Poland “responded in a calm and coordinated way.”

“While responding to such situation it is necessary to strike a balance between speed, determination, calmness and the avoidance of unnecessary escalation,” the spokesman added.