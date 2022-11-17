Evidence shows Ukrainian stray missile caused blast in Poland

The explosion occurred on Tuesday near the village Przewodow, which lies close to Poland's border with Ukraine.

All the evidence collected by the Polish and allied investigators show that the blast that killed two people in eastern Poland was caused by a missile fired by a Ukrainian air defence system, the government spokesman has said.

“The evidence so far collected by the Polish services, as well as that collected by allied services that Poland is cooperating with, shows that the incident in the eastern part of our country was caused by a Ukrainian defence operation against an offensive operation that Russia has been conducting on Ukrainian territory for months,” Piotr Mueller told reporters on Thursday.

“We can say now that, on November 15, Russia, which was carrying out a mass attack on Ukraine, led to a situation in which Ukrainian air-defence forces had to respond to,” Mueller added.

According to Mueller, Russia is politically and morally responsible for the incident.

“Russia has been illegally violating the territorial integrity of another country and there are no doubts who has a moral responsibility for such behaviour,” Mueller said.

“Let me stress that there are no signs now of any direct threat to our country,” the spokesman concluded.