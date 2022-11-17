President Andrzej Duda visits missile incident site

Polish President Andrzej Duda has made a visit to the village of Przewodów where a Russia-made missile fell last Tuesday killing two people. The site is still closed to the public as the investigations are ongoing.

President Duda has talked with experts working in the village in Eastern Poland just 6 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. He said that the investigations may take days since parts of the missile are still being collected.

The Polish President pointed out that he and the experts are “nearly certain that it was an unintentional accident”.

“It was not a missile which targeted Poland, it should not be considered an attack on Poland. Nobody wanted to harm anyone in Poland, let alone kill anybody. It is a tragedy,” said President Duda.

He added that he has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the issue.

“I believe that President Zelenskyy collects information from his military advisors and special services. The United States have their own information, Poland has its own information and Ukraine has its own,” said President Duda.

He also commented on the Ukrainian proposal to join the investigation of the missile explosion and pointed out that several rules of international laws have to be observed before Ukrainian investigators can be allowed to join.

“The prosecutor who works at the site is very friendly but also very legalistic towards the Ukrainian proposal. If our Ukrainian guests would like to see the results of the investigation they can apply for it in accordance with the law. If they would like to join, it requires certain laws to be observed,” Duda said.

He added that the incident is proving very stressful for Poland and likewise for Ukraine, which has suffered an unprecedented scale of missile attacks from Russian forces in recent days.

“Russia has launched several hundred missiles which hit Ukrainian cities, some in the western part of the country, near Poland’s border. Many people, not soldiers but civilians, were killed and the emotional impact is totally understandable,” President Duda said.

He also appealed to respect the privacy of the families of the two victims and of the local community who are suffering much due to the incident.

According to US officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile. The explosion on Tuesday at a grain facility near the Ukrainian border came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure – attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest in nearly nine months of the war.