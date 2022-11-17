Poland to receive first HIMARS next year says MoD

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a light multiple rocket launcher, which can carry up to six missiles.

Francis R. Malasig/PAP/EPA

Poland’s defence minister has announced that Poland will receive its first US-made HIMARS missile systems next year.

HIMARS have been used extensively by the Ukrainian Army and have been credited with inflicting massive damage on Russian occupation forces.

“Poland will obtain its first HIMARS next year,” Minister Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“HIMARS are effective artillery rocket systems which have passed the test during the war in Ukraine,” he said, adding that Lockheed Martin would also offer Poland an additional 200 launchers as part of another order.

Poland ordered 20 HIMARS, including 18 combat and two training rocket launchers, in 2019 to be delivered by 2023.

PAP was told by Rita Flaherty, a vice president for strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin MFC, that the first 20 rocket launchers would be delivered in accordance with the initial plan.