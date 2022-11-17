Seventh Congress 590 begins in Poland

The aim of the seventh Congress 590, running November 17-19, is for participants to discuss the spectrum of cooperation, setting new goals, and above all strengthening economic and political relations between Poland and all remaining countries of the Three Seas region.

The Three Seas region is made up of 12 countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Congress 590 is a key economic event in Poland since 2016, attended by the most important people in Poland: President Andrzej Duda, representatives of the Council of Ministers, as well as outstanding experts, politicians and opinion leaders.

The undoubted success of the last Congress owed to the participation of President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and representatives of Austrian business. The accompanying event, the Polish-Austrian Economic Forum Green Future, enabled new business contacts to be established.

There are several key strands to the gathering, one of the primary aspects being politics and security. Developments this year have exposed the necessity for cooperation, especially in the wake of external threats and attempts to appropriate the potential and territory of individual countries.

The three seas region is characterised by dynamic economic development. The congress assists the inception of joint economic initiatives, preceded by analyses of the needs and directions of development, to enable the countries to better compete with highly developed countries.

The congress will also incorporate themes such as agriculture and food, technology, logistics and transport, power engineering, ecology, social challenges, science, culture and health.

There were 304 specialists, experts and scientists discussing various topics on five stages at the sixth Congress.

Congress 590 begins on Thursday in Poland’s largest southeastern city Rzeszow, with the slogan “We bring everyone together”.