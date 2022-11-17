US has full confidence in Polish missile inquiry

Blinken said that Russia was the side that was responsible for the tragic incident.

Narong Sangnak/PAP/EPA

The US secretary of state has said he has full confidence in the Polish investigation into a missile explosion in eastern Poland that left two people dead.

The blast, which the Polish authorities believe could have been caused by a stray Ukrainian air-defence missile, is now the subject of a formal investigation.

Blinken added that Russia was the side that was responsible for the tragic incident.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday near the village Przewodów, which lies close to Poland’s border with Ukraine.