US has full confidence in Polish missile inquiry

Narong Sangnak/PAP/EPA

The US secretary of state has said he has full confidence in the Polish investigation into a missile explosion in eastern Poland that left two people dead.

The blast, which the Polish authorities believe could have been caused by a stray Ukrainian air-defence missile, is now the subject of a formal investigation.

Blinken added that Russia was the side that was responsible for the tragic incident.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday near the village Przewod√≥w, which lies close to Poland’s border with Ukraine.