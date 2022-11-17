LIVE: 267th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Explosions were reportedly heard near Dzhankoi, in the northern part of the Russian-occupied Crimea. The information came from local Telegram channels. The origins of the explosions were not identified, but there is a military airfield located immediately outside of the town’s limits.

5:35 CET

Invaders shell Kupiansk during exhumation: a woman's head was torn offhttps://t.co/9xstCe0w5z

— Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) November 17, 2022

4:47 CET

If we survive this winter, we will definitely win this war – Zelenskyyhttps://t.co/FNWuHcwsPO

— Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) November 17, 2022

4:04 CET

#Russian-Occupied Areas Update:

Russian officials continued their efforts to replace proxy officials in occupied territories with Russian officials, forcibly relocate residents, and integrate occupied areas with Russia.https://t.co/oByXTFLvFp pic.twitter.com/uB1PMkX6YZ

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) November 17, 2022

3:58 CET

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 17, 2022