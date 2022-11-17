US says no evidence to contradict Polish assessment on missile explosion

Austin said that regardless of the final results of the investigations concerning the blast, the world knows that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility for this incident."

The US has not seen anything that contradicts Poland’s preliminary assessment that a Russian-made missile which landed within its borders on Tuesday was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defence missile, said the United States Secretary of Defence.

Lloyd Austin said after an online meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Wednesday that information was still being gathered, but the US had not seen any evidence which contradicts the initial assessment of Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president.

Duda said on Wednesday that the blast was most likely caused by a Soviet-era rocket fired by Ukrainian air defence amid Tuesday’s barrage of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

