US data shows that missile blast in Poland was accident

Information obtained by the US indicates that the explosion caused by a Russian-made missile in south-eastern Poland on Tuesday, which killed two people, was an accident, the US ambassador has said.

Mark Brzezinski made a statement on Wednesday commenting on the deadly incident which occurred near the village of Przewodów, in close proximity to the Ukrainian border.

Taking to the private TV broadcaster TVN24, he said that as soon as the US learnt about the incident, Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, immediately contacted the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau Jacek Siewiera and a telephone call was quickly arranged between Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

According to Brzezinski, the US offered to work jointly with Poland on the investigation to determine what had happened.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but… information from the American side indicates the same as what President Duda said today that it seems to have been an accident,” he said.

Duda said earlier on Wednesday before an emergency meeting of Poland’s National Security Council that the missile strike on Polish village was “an unfortunate accident” and “there is no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland” amid Russia’s war on neighbouring Ukraine.