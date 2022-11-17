Football: Poland wins last friendly match before World Cup

The Polish national team defeated Chile 1:0 in its last friendly match before the World Cup in Qatar. The red-and-whites scored the winning goal five minutes before the 90-minute mark. However, the style of play a few days before the start of the World Cup leaves much room for improvement.

For the Poles, Wednesday’s match was the last one before the World Cup. However, the national team coach Czesław Michniewicz did not field the strongest lineup. The substitutes on the bench included Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczęsny and Piotr Zieliński.

The positives

One of the few positives as far as the red-and-whites are concerned is another successful performance by goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski. He previously performed well in a friendly match against Scotland and in the Nations League against the Netherlands. On Wednesday, he made a very important intervention in the 1st minute of the game, when he defended brilliantly in a one-on-one situation. The goal scorer Krzysztof Piątek should also be praised, as well as Kamil Grosicki, who sparked the team’s offensive efforts at the end.

The goal

The action started after a pass from Jakub Kiwior’s corner kick reached Grosicki who struck the ball with his head. The Chilean goalkeeper deflected the ball, however, a moment later, Krzysztof Piątek took advantage of the situation and slammed the ball into the net.

The World Cup

The Poles will fly to Qatar on Thursday and play against Mexico on Tuesday, November 22 in their first match of the World Cup. The red-and-whites next opponents will be Saudi Arabia (November 26) and Argentina (November 30). Broadcasts of all World Cup matches are available on TVP.