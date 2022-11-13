Countdown to World Cup: 7 days until the big kick-off

Poland’s goalkeeper who was called up for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Bartłomiej Drągowski, suffered a terrible injury on Sunday while playing for Spezia against Verona and will certainly miss the World Cup.

Drągowski attempted to clear the ball from Kevin Lasagna in the 38th minute of the match but collapsed in pain as the Verona player’s leg got entangled underneath the goalkeeper’s due to the unfortunate contact. It caused terrible ankle damage.

The Polish keeper will be replaced by Kamil Grabara of FC Copenhagen

While Lusail Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium are two of the flagship venues for the FIFA World Cup 2022, there are six other arenas across Qatar that will play a crucial role in the tournament. Sitting on the edge of the desert, 20km west of central Doha, is Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. It was specifically built for the World Cup, and replaced the original stadium that used to be there.

The 40,000 capacity venue’s facade is meant to reflect the sand dunes of the region, while the geometric patterns are designed to showcase the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, as well as local and international trade. The first match it will host is USA v Wales on November 21, and it will also stage a Round of 16 fixture.

Al Janoub Stadium is another 40,000 capacity venue. It’s situated in Al Wakrah, 22 km south of central Doha. The arena’s design is a tribute to the sails of Qatar’s traditional ‘dhow’ boats. It will host six group matches, starting with France v Australia on 22 November, as well as one Round of 16 fixture.

Al Thumama Stadium is often seen firstly from above, as many international flights descend over the venue. The 40,000 capacity arena is located 12 km south of central Doha. Its circular shape is inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ – the traditional woven cap adorned by men and boys all across the Arab world. Senegal and the Netherlands kick off their campaigns at the stadium on November 21, with a Round of 16 and quarter-final match also to be played there.

Surrounded by universities, Education City Stadium sits 7km north-west of central Doha. The 40,000 capacity venue gets its first taste of the tournament on 22 November, with the fixture between Denmark and Tunisia. It will also host a Round of 16 match and a quarter-final.

Arguably the most recognisable venue at the tournament, the Khalifa International Stadium has been Qatar’s main football arena since 1976. It’s no stranger to hosting big occasions, having previously staged the FIFA Club World Cup and the IAAF World Athletics Championships. Located in Al Rayyan, just 5 km west of central Doha, the stadium received an upgrade for the tournament, including 12,000 more seats and digital lighting. England and Iran play their first match at the stadium on 21 November, and it will also host a Round of 16 match and the third place playoff.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of all the stadiums for the tournament is Stadium 974. The 40,000 capacity venue is built entirely from shipping containers and steel, and is the first fully demountable covered football stadium. Located 10 km east of central Doha, the arena’s design is a nod to the country’s tradition of worldwide trade and seafaring. The ‘974’ in the stadium’s name is the international dialing code for Qatar, and the exact number of shipping containers used in construction. Mexico and Poland will play the first match there on 22, while the stadium will also host a Round of 16 match.