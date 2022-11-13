West can count on Poland says PM

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has written that the protection of Poland’s independence is important both for future generations of Poles and the entire North Atlantic Alliance.

“We have been protecting Poland’s independence as we are responsible for the future generations of Poles,” Morawiecki wrote in an article published by the Argentinian Gaceta Mercntil portal.

“Being the leader of Nato’s eastern flank we have been protecting the entire alliance. The West can count on Poland,” he said.

Morawiecki wrote that there was a striking similarity between the Polish struggle for independence with the fight being conducted by Ukraine today.

“Putin’s propaganda wants to prove that Ukraine cannot exist as an independent state and that there has not been a Ukrainian nation,” the prime minister continued, adding that, in 1920, when the Red Army invaded Poland and had nearly reached Warsaw, Poland had been described as “a provisional state” by Germany’s propaganda.

“Poland’s fate seemed decided but something else happened instead,” he said.

“In February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, nobody believed Ukraine had a chance to win. Its fate seemed decided. But something else happened instead,” Morawiecki said.

“The history of Poland and Ukraine shows that history is not a trap which one cannot escape from, and that even the largest superpower must be aware of the strength of a nation which wants to be free,” he wrote.

The article was published as part of a “Telling the World About Poland” project carried out by the New Media Institute in cooperation with the Institute of National Remembrance, the Foreign Ministry and the Polish Press Agency PAP.