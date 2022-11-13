As leader of NATO’s east flank, we protect the whole alliance: Polish PM

As the leader of NATO’s eastern flank, we [Poland] protect the whole Alliance, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in his op-ed published by the Argentinian website argentinamercantil.com as part of the “We Are Telling the World about Poland” project.

“There is a striking resemblance in the history of the Polish struggle for independence to the struggle that Ukraine is having with Russia today,” Mr Morawiecki wrote, explaining that “Putin’s propaganda also tries to prove that Ukraine as an independent state… does not exist.”

“In 1920, when the Red Army stood at the gates of Warsaw, German propaganda wrote that Poland was only a temporary state,” he pointed out.

As he continued, “the fate of Poland and Ukraine proves that history is not a trap from which one cannot escape, and that even the most powerful superpower must reckon with the strength of a nation yearning for freedom.”

The Prime Minister referred to Poland’s regaining of independence on 11 November 1918.

“123 years earlier, the First Republic had ceased to exist as a result of an agreement between three powers – Russia, Prussia and Austria. Poland was not on the maps for 123 years, but it existed in the hearts of Poles,” he wrote.

“For 123 years, Poles tried in various ways to build their autonomy in captivity, fought for freedom in numerous uprisings, but it was only WWI that created the geopolitical conditions for the reconstruction of an independent, sovereign state,” he explained.

Mr Morawiecki also stressed that sovereignty must be taken care of constantly.

“This is why we will allocate 3 percent of GDP to security in the near future. It is why we built Baltic Pipe… it is why we are investing in the construction of nuclear power plants,” he stressed.

“As the leader of NATO’s eastern flank, we protect the entire alliance. Just as a hundred years ago, the West can count on Poland now,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Mr Morawiecki’s article was published as part of the latest instalment of the “We Are Telling the World about Poland” project carried out by the New Media Institute with the support of the Institute of National Remembrance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Polish Press Agency.

All texts of the project are published here.