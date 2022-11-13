Six deaths following two vintage planes crash at Dallas show

Six people were dead after two vintage military planes collided midair on Saturday and crashed in flames before crowds who came to see the stunt flying at a WWII commemorative air show in Dallas, officials said on Sunday.

No one on the ground was hurt, and no names of the victims have been released.

“Authorities will continue working today on the investigation and identification of the deceased,” said Judge Clay Jenkins, the chief elected official in the Texas county. “Please pray for their families and all involved,” he added.

NOW – B-17 bomber and a smaller plane collide at Dallas airshow.pic.twitter.com/BmJgnxBnrb

— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2022

The crash involved WWII-era planes – a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter – that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wrote in a statement.

Hank Coates, the president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force, a group dedicated to the preservation of WWII combat aircraft, said the B-17 normally has a crew of four to five people.

I was at the Wings Over Dallas airshow and I watched the accident happen. The p63 was banking left and had the b17 in his blind spot. First pick is a cockpit of a p63. Proving that there was no way he could have seen the b17. May God be with the families involved. pic.twitter.com/2P8DW8VyfU

— Grant English (@gran18_) November 12, 2022

The P-63 is manned by a single pilot, Mr Coates added, but he would not say how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Video clips posted on social media showed the two aircraft colliding and crashing on the ground, engulfed by flames. Scenes from live aerial video showed debris from the aircrafts scattered on a patch of scorched grass.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched investigations.